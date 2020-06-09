Provincial scholarships support graduate research

Recipients of the 2020 BC Graduate Scholarships

Thompson Rivers University has awarded four exceptional graduate students with entrance scholarships valued at $15,000 each. This marks a $60,000 investment by the Province of BC through the BC Graduate Scholarship Fund.

The merit-based awards are granted to students in research-focused and professional programs. The 2020 BC Graduate Scholarship recipients are Jesse Biddlecombe, Nick Fontaine and Fauve Garson, who are enrolled in the Master of Science in Environmental Science program, and Michelle Delany in the Master of Nursing program.

These awards have a significant impact on the lives of the students receiving them. They allow students to focus on their research, which in this case ranges from the impact of inactivity on blood vessels, to food security in the Northwest Territories, and they reduce the financial burden of graduate school.

“I am so proud of these outstanding recipients for pursuing their graduate studies at Thompson Rivers University,” said Melanie Mark, Minister for Advanced Education, Skills and Training. “Our government proudly supports the BC Graduate Scholarship because we recognize how essential graduate students are to our post-secondary ecosystem. We value their vitally important and innovative research in the STEM disciplines.”

TRU President and Vice-Chancellor Brett Fairbairn agreed on the importance of the awards.

“These scholarships are an invaluable. Not only do they support students’ financial need, they also reward outstanding research and scholarship, and they highlight the commitment our students make to challenge themselves to reach higher,” he said.

As graduate programs at TRU are increasing in number, and drawing more and more students, opportunities like this are vitally important.

“Continued provincial recognition for TRU’s growing graduate programming is both timely and highly appreciated, and the financial support is especially important for our graduate students during these uncertain times,” added Associate Vice-President, Research and Graduate Studies Dr. Will Garrett-Petts.

Those receiving these awards are grateful for the opportunity it provides them to give greater focus on their research.

“Receiving this award is overwhelming and incredible. My confidence has grown, knowing that other academics have given me this major nod of approval, and now I can fully focus on my thesis,” said Nick Fontaine.

“This scholarship not only relieves me and my family of financial pressure while I pursue my master’s degree, but also opens opportunities for me to develop my research skills with dedication, time and focus,” said Michelle Delany.

There are approximately 600 students enrolled in graduate programming at TRU, which includes the newly launched Master of Science in Data Science program that begins this fall.

The BC Graduate Scholarships are part of a $12-million investment announced in 2018 by the provincial government to support 800 awards of $15,000 each through to 2021. TRU is one of 10 post-secondary institutions benefiting from the scholarship fund.