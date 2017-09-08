Chief Judge welcomes law class of 2020

Civility, collegiality and empathy—these were three prominent themes at this week’s opening assembly for the incoming TRU Law class, as a panel of distinguished speakers officially welcomed the group.

The 110 students, looking sharp in their suits, received many words of encouragement and advice. They were also given a lighthearted reminder that life does not imitate entertainment when it comes to the legal profession.

“What you’ve seen on (TV legal drama) Suits is not the way we expect you to behave,” joked the Honourable Thomas Crabtree, Chief Judge of British Columbia and the keynote speaker.

The class of 2020, the seventh class of TRU Law, listened eagerly as Judge Crabtree shared his personal excitement of being able to continue to practice law and engage with and help people over his decades-long career, hopeful the students ultimately develop a similar passion.

He also delivered a strong message to the students regarding current political-legal sentiments in Canada with respect to Indigenous people and their relationship with the law, noting for example the over-representation of Indigenous people among criminal and social cases.

He challenged students to read about and understand the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) as a way to participate in addressing the disparities.

“I challenge you to visit the TRC website, listen to some of the stories, gain a sense of appreciation and awareness. We will learn and understand what it means to the law and to a better path forward,” Crabtree stated.

He also encouraged students to take part in the law school’s annual tour of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School (KIRS), and to observe First Nations Court (Kamloops hosts one of four First Nations Courts in the province).

Judge Crabtree closed his comments with a look to the future of the legal system and enhancing access to justice.

“The profession is poised for real systemic change. We need to be looking at how we can move forward in a way that is not too expensive, complex and that is quicker,” he said.

Below are some notable quotes from the roster of speakers.

Student Lane Perry, from Smithers, BC, says he wasn’t sure what to expect. “I enjoyed all of the speakers. I’m feeling guided and inspired and looking forward to the journey ahead.”

Good luck to the TRU Law class of 2020.