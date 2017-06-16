Photos, videos: Spring Convocation 2017

Wow, another Spring Convocation is in the books and what follows is a review of this year’s six ceremonies over three days through photos and addresses from the valedictorians and honorary degree recipients.

Wednesday, June 7, 10 a.m.

Faculty of Science

Wednesday, June 7, 2 p.m.

School of Business and Economics

Thursday, June 8, 10 a.m.

Faculty of Adventure, Culinary and Tourism and Faculty of Education and Social Work

Thursday, June 8, 2 p.m.

School of Trades and Technology and School of Nursing

Friday, June 9, 10 a.m.

Faculty of Arts

Friday, June 9, 2 p.m.

Faculty of Law