Campus Life - Kamloops  

Photos, videos: Spring Convocation 2017

Convocation grad cap

 

 

Wow, another Spring Convocation is in the books and what follows is a review of this year’s six ceremonies over three days through photos and addresses from the valedictorians and honorary degree recipients.

Click each photo to view pictures in that album.

#TRU grad photos and video on social media

Check out some other facts and figures around this year’s Spring Convocation

Meet your medal winners

Wednesday, June 7, 10 a.m.

Faculty of Science

Photo album: Faculty of Science

 

Wednesday, June 7, 2 p.m.

School of Business and Economics

Photo album: School of Business and Economics

 

Thursday, June 8, 10 a.m.

Faculty of Adventure, Culinary and Tourism and Faculty of Education and Social Work

Photo album: Faculty of Adventure, Culinary and Tourism; Faculty of Education and Social Work and some Faculty Science

 

 

Thursday, June 8, 2 p.m.

School of Trades and Technology and School of Nursing

Photo album: School of Trades and Technology and School of Nursing

 

 

Friday, June 9, 10 a.m.

Faculty of Arts

Photo album: Faculty of Arts

 

 

Friday, June 9, 2 p.m.

Faculty of Law

Photo album: Faculty of Law

 

 

