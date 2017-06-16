Photos, videos: Spring Convocation 2017

Wow, another Spring Convocation is in the books and what follows is a review of this year’s six ceremonies over three days through photos and addresses from the valedictorians and honorary degree recipients.
Click each photo to view pictures in that album.
#TRU grad photos and video on social media
Check out some other facts and figures around this year’s Spring Convocation
Wednesday, June 7, 10 a.m.
Faculty of Science
Wednesday, June 7, 2 p.m.
School of Business and Economics
Thursday, June 8, 10 a.m.
Faculty of Adventure, Culinary and Tourism and Faculty of Education and Social Work
Thursday, June 8, 2 p.m.
School of Trades and Technology and School of Nursing
Friday, June 9, 10 a.m.
Faculty of Arts
Friday, June 9, 2 p.m.
Faculty of Law