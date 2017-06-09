Welding his way to third at SkillsCanada

Third-year, Level B, welding student Ben Chenuz finished with a bronze at SkillsCanada, which was held the beginning of June in Winnipeg.

The podium finish puts Chenuz among the country’s best in his age group and could lead to a variety of career opportunities as a result.

SkillsCanada brings together the gold medalists from each province and territory to compete in a variety of trades and skills, where each person then has to complete a series of project within time limits.

Those winning gold at SkillsCanada then qualify for WorldSkills.

Thanks to TRU welding instructor Larry Franzen, what follows is a look at the competition through photos.