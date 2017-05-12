Walking alongside the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc

Thompson Rivers University and Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc (TteS) pledged to advance partnerships and cooperation with the signing of an agreement that commits to fostering greater understanding and respect between the two organizations.

TteS Kúkpi7 Fred Seymour and TRU President and Vice-Chancellor Alan Shaver celebrated the signing by exchanging gifts at a ceremony held at the Chief Louis Centre on May 9.

The partnership agreement outlines how TRU will work with TteS to address education programs and services, implement the Truth and Reconciliation Calls to Action, and ensure that all education practices—programs, services, faculty, students, governance, and research—will be respectful to the traditional territory of Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc.

Demonstrable signs of the strengthened mutual respect will be TRU and TteS flying each other’s flags during important events and representation by both parties at all mutually agreed-upon Indigenous events.

“It’s a touchstone to be here on the unceded traditional lands of the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc, the place where TRU gave its first year of courses as Cariboo College in 1970,” said Shaver. “We are proud to walk alongside the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc as we deepen our mutual relationship by undertaking together the important work of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission in education.”