CFL News

CFL rule changes receive mixed reviews on Parliament Hill

Mixed reviews to changes

Photo: The Canadian Press

OTTAWA — Some MPs threw a flag at the Canadian Football League rule changes announced this week, while others welcomed them as a way to bring the game to a larger audience.

On Monday, CFL commissioner Stewart Johnston unveiled rule changes set to take effect next season. They include a modification to the "rouge" — which awards a single point for a ball kicked out of the end zone, often on a missed field goal attempt — a standardized play clock, and having teams on opposite sidelines.

"Anything that results in fewer rouges I have a little bit of skepticism for," joked Saskatchewan Conservative MP Andrew Scheer, whose brother-in-law is Super Bowl-winning punter and CFL all-star Jon Ryan.

"I want to understand a bit more about the play clock change. I think one of the best things about the CFL is ... you can see two or three lead changes in the last four minutes. So I'd hate to see the CFL lose that advantage over the NFL."

The more dramatic rule changes are coming in 2027. They include moving the goalposts to the back of the end zones — rather than the front, where they're in play — shortening the end zones from 20 yards to 15 and shortening the field itself from 110 yards to 100.

Scheer said that while the rules are "a lot to process," moving the goalposts might be something fans come to appreciate if it achieves the desired effect of opening up the passing game closer to the end zone.

The changes to the field length and the location of the goalposts have sparked fierce debate among loyal fans, some of whom see it as an effort to copy the American version of the game.

"I'm going to take a wait-and-see approach. On the one hand, if I wanted the uprights at the back of the end zone or a shorter field, I can watch the NFL any day that I want," said Saskatchewan Conservative MP Michael Kram.

"But at the same time, we only have one professional sports team in the whole province, so we kind of have to support them no matter what. I'm sure the CFL will iron out any kinks with the new rules."

Many of the rules that distinguish the CFL from the NFL remain, like having 12 players on a wider field, three tries to get a first down, and the "waggle" — which allows multiple receivers to be in motion before the ball is snapped.

"I know there's been a lot of mixed reactions to it. I understand what they're trying to do, trying to probably create more touchdowns versus field goals moving the uprights back," said Ontario Liberal MP Terry Sheehan.

"It's better than the NFL any day. It's still three downs, it's a lot more difficult. The fields are still wider. It's an amazing sport and it's a Canadian sport."

Liberal MP Adam van Koeverden, secretary of state for sport, declined to weigh in, saying he hadn't had a chance to go over the changes. He said he's received "a couple of emails" to his office which offered "mixed reviews" of the rule changes.

Quebec Liberal MP Marc Miller said he "always thought it was a bit silly to have the goalposts in the middle of the end zone."

"So that's kind of cool that they're moving them back," he said, adding he's a "big NFL fan" and he hopes that doesn't lose him votes in his Montreal riding.

"I like the different rule changes in the CFL. I think it makes our game unique and I think the rule changes are minor fixes. If it makes the game more accessible to a market that sometimes has difficulty attracting fans … I think it's kind of cool."

Miller did call a major foul on the decision to shorten the field.

"That was the one dumb thing, I thought," he said. "I didn't see the reason. And the end zone is probably too big. That's just my amateur opinion on things, but otherwise they seem like minor fixes."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 23, 2025.