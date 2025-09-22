CFL News

Shorter field, single-point restrictions among changes coming to CFL

Shorter field comes to CFL

Photo: The Canadian Press

TORONTO — CFL commissioner Stewart Johnston hopes he's trading field goals for touchdowns.

On Monday, Johnston unveiled the league's two-part plan to improve its game and make it more entertaining for fans. A shortened field and restricting how single points are awarded highlight the changes that will be phased in over two years and not only alter the way the game is played but also how it looks.

"This is going to create more touchdowns, more touchdowns creates more highlights and highlights drive through all forms of media," Johnston said during a news conference at a Toronto hotel. "And that does drive fandom.

"We hope these changes will make (CFL game) more entertaining, we hope there will be more touchdowns. I hope there are going to be more third-down gambles in the decision zone. We feel very confident in the direction of this league."

Starting next season, teams will no longer be able to win games with a single off a missed field goal that sails through the end zone. No points will be awarded for errant field goals, punts or kickoffs that go through the end zone — either in the air or via a bounce.

If a returner fields a missed field goal, punt or kickoff in the end zone and either kneels or is tackled in the end zone trying to forward the ball, a single will be awarded.

Also, there will be a 35-second automatic reset on the play clock. Teams currently have 20 seconds to get a play off but that usually doesn't begin until it's blown in by an official, who usually does so once the 10-yard chains are set and player substitutions have been made.

Next year, once a play is dead, the 35-second clock will begin.

In keeping with that, each CFL stadium in 2026 will have team benches on opposite sides of the field to facilitate substitutions. Both benches are on the same side of the field currently at some stadiums.

Then, in 2027, CFL fields will be modified. They'll be reduced from 110 yards to 100 yards, end zones will go from 20 yards to 15 yard and goalposts will be moved from the goal-line to the back of the reconfigured end zones.

Those modifications will make CFL fields look very similar to those in the NFL however the Canadian playing surfaces will remain 65 yards wide as opposed to 53 yards for those south of the border. Johnston said the changes aren't a sign of the CFL potentially returning to the United States or trying to Americanize its game.

"We are simply manipulating our canvas," he said. "So this excellent game that is 65 yards wide, that has 12 players, the waggle, is a yard off the ball and has three downs so that it can be shown in an even greater light.

"That's been our focus."

Positioning the goalposts at the back of the end zone will also impact one of Canadian football's mostly unique plays -- the returning of missed field goals.

In a statement, the CFL said by moving the goalposts back, there will be a projected 10 per cent increase in end-zone completions and 60 more touchdowns scored per season. Johnston also lamented that the present location of the goalposts not only impedes the sightlines for fans but also create potential player-safety issues while severely hampering playcalls.

The CFL rules committee — which consists of Johnston, league head coaches and officials as well as the CFL Players' Association — will evaluate the nuances of rules impacted by these changes this off-season.

The announced changes come during a season where scoring is up (54 points per game), 31 games have been decided in the final three minutes and there've been 39 comeback wins.

What's more, 14 contests had been decided by three or fewer points.

In the space of a week, the Edmonton Elks suffered one-point losses in both Toronto and Hamilton on game-winning field goals. And on Sept. 1, the Argos defeated the Ticats 35-33 on Lirim Hajrullahu's walk-off 11-yard field goal.

"I think when things are going well is the best time to think about how you can improve," Johnston said. "I think progress needs to continue at all times.

"I love how well our season is going this year and we can do better."

Predictably, there was plenty of criticism of the CFL's moves, including from star B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke.

In a media availability Monday, Rourke said the changes are "garbage" and claimed that players and coaches weren't consulted.

The blowback was something Johnston was prepared for.

"We understand the passion of our fans," he said. "But I've also heard as I've gone market to market that a lot of our fans are yearning for some change.

"I truly believe this is going to elevate our game and as people think about it and what we're trying to achieve, I believe we're going to have a really good reception."

Johnston said he spoke with the CFL Players' Association leadership about the changes and the union supports the league.

The CFL changes presents an interesting situation for both amateur football across Canada along with Canadian universities regarding whether to follow suit or remain status quo. Johnston said he spoke with U Sports officials before Monday's announcement.

"Of course, this is significant infrastructure change," Johnston said. "I wasn't asking and they didn't offer their reaction to it but what I did offer was an absolute openness to working with them as they think through the changes the CFL is making."

On Monday afternoon, U Sports issued a statement acknowledging the CFL's changes.

"U SPORTS will begin engaging with our members and stakeholders over the following weeks and months to determine the ramifications for U SPORTS football, and the best course of action for U SPORTS," it said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 22, 2025.