BC Lions part ways with head coach, co-GM Rick Campbell

The search is on for the next head coach of the CFL's BC Lions.

The Lions announced Wednesday morning they have fired head coach and co-GM Rick Campbell.

Campbell was let go after a season in which the Lions lost eight of the last 12 games after opening the season 5-1 and failing to advance past the opening round of the playoffs in a year the team hosted the Grey Cup.

Over four seasons, including the COVID-shortened 2021 campaign, Campbell led the Lions to a 38-30 record.

"We thank Rick Campbell for playing a major role in bringing our franchise back to respectability and contention while navigating us through some very tough waters upon his arrival," Lions president Duane Vienneau said in a news release announcing the move.

"He's a great coach and a great friend."

As part of Wednesday's shakeup Ryan Rigmaiden was named general manager and Neil McEvoy vice-president of football operations.

Rigmaiden becomes the team's 17th general manager while McEvoy enters his 29th season with the team. the last four as co-GM.

The Lions will now begin a search for the 28th coach dating back to the team's inception in 1954.