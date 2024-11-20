249527
245426
CFL  

BC Lions part ways with head coach, co-GM Rick Campbell

BC Lions fire head coach

- | Story: 518434

The search is on for the next head coach of the CFL's BC Lions.

The Lions announced Wednesday morning they have fired head coach and co-GM Rick Campbell.

Campbell was let go after a season in which the Lions lost eight of the last 12 games after opening the season 5-1 and failing to advance past the opening round of the playoffs in a year the team hosted the Grey Cup.

Over four seasons, including the COVID-shortened 2021 campaign, Campbell led the Lions to a 38-30 record.

"We thank Rick Campbell for playing a major role in bringing our franchise back to respectability and contention while navigating us through some very tough waters upon his arrival," Lions president Duane Vienneau said in a news release announcing the move.

"He's a great coach and a great friend."

As part of Wednesday's shakeup Ryan Rigmaiden was named general manager and Neil McEvoy vice-president of football operations.

Rigmaiden becomes the team's 17th general manager while McEvoy enters his 29th season with the team. the last four as co-GM.

The Lions will now begin a search for the 28th coach dating back to the team's inception in 1954.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More CFL articles

Upcoming Sports Events

Kelowna Rockets

Prospera Place, Kelowna
Nov 20 7:00 pm

Free and Easy Wandering: A Half Day Meditation Retreat at

Okanagan Valley Wudang, Penticton
Nov 23 1:00 pm

Penticton Vees

South Okanagan Events Centre, Penticton
Nov 23 6:00 pm



RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >




249446


Sports Links

UBCO Athletics

HOCKEY
BASKETBALL
SOCCER
RACING [+]
BASEBALL [+]
FOOTBALL [+]
RUGBY [+]
GOLF [+]
SKI/SKATE [+]
LACROSSE [+]
CURLING [+]
SWIMMING
RACQUET
MISC. [+]


249181
245024


249502