Arbuckle throws for two touchdowns to lead Argos past Bombers 41-24 in Grey Cup

VANCOUVER — Back in May, Nick Arbuckle figured he was done with pro football and began making plans to move back to the U.S. and pursue coaching.

Six months later, the 31-year-old American is on top of the CFL.

Arbuckle threw two touchdown passes to lead the Toronto Argonauts to a 41-24 victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the Grey Cup on Sunday. He was named the outstanding player in his first CFL championship start, which came about after incumbent Chad Kelly suffered a leg injury in last weekend's East Division final.

"You couldn't script this," Arbuckle said. "If everybody was to know everything, all the things we overcame as a family, from my whole life and football career to be here, it's God's work.

"I've been so fortunate to have the support and belief in me from my wife and everybody to just keep chasing it and persevering. Look at it now."

The six-foot-one, 213-pound Arbuckle began exploring his options outside football after remaining unsigned two months into CFL free agency. Toronto finally came calling May 19 after the CFL had suspended Kelly for the entire preseason and at least the first nine regular-season games for violating its gender-based violence policy.

"I'd already made calls and set up plans and found places to go move to," Arbuckle said. "That's kind of when God and opportunity has always come through for me, usually about the moment where I'm about to give up.

"I was fortunate enough to have people that directed me and a faith that allowed me to understand and learn and grow from challenges and didn't let me get too down or make me lose hope or belief in myself. It was close sometimes but I was able to keep going and I'm so much better for it."

Arbuckle, in his sixth CFL season, only made one regular-season start for Toronto, But when Kelly, who was reinstated by the CFL in August, was hurt last weekend, Argos head coach Ryan Dinwiddie immediately installed him as the club's Grey Cup starter.

On Sunday, Arbuckle completed 26-of-37 passes for 252 yards and two TDs with two interceptions.

"Nick did that, he won us a dang championship, what else is there to say," said Toronto running back Ka'Deem Carey, who ran for 79 yards and a TD on 15 carries. "I know everybody in this locker room knew who Nick was and knew what he was going to do.

"I think it was a surprise to the media so what can I say? Surprise."

Arbuckle and Co. had plenty of help from an Argos defence that had a Grey Cup-tying four interceptions with a game-record 164 return yards and a touchdown. Three picks came in the fourth quarter when Toronto outscored Winnipeg 24-11.

On Sept. 13, Toronto earned a 33-17 road win over the B.C. Lions and afterwards, Dinwiddie taped a toonie atop his locker intending to return in November to retrieve it. He did Sunday night.

"And you look at our last little bit, I don’t think anybody was doubting – in our locker room -- that we’re the best team in this league," said Dinwiddie.

So what are Dinwiddie's plans for the lucky coin?

"Probably (put) in my trophy along with my Grey Cup ring," he said.

Toronto captured its 19th Grey Cup, the most in CFL history. The Argos have won in their last eight appearances dating back to 1991 and improved to 8-0 all-time against Winnipeg in the big game.

Winnipeg was appearing in its fifth straight Grey Cup but suffered its third consecutive loss. The Bombers reached the championship game despite starting the season with four straight losses and at one point having a 2-6 record.

"It's still pretty raw," said Bombers head coach Mike O'Shea. "Anytime you don't win your last game, there's a tendency to view it as failure and I don't know about (that).

"It was a hell of a ride this year, quite a different season. We just didn't play our best football at the end. "

Winnipeg's Zach Collaros, the first CFL quarterback to start five straight Grey Cups, finished 15-of-30 passing for 202 yards and the four interceptions. He played most of the fourth with a glove on his passing hand after requiring stitches to close a cut on his right index finger.

Collaros said he wasn't sure how he sustained the injury. But Toronto defensive lineman Ralph Holley said Collaros's finger hit him in the helmet following through on a pass.

"But you know, it's not an excuse for our performance," Collaros said. "I'm obviously disappointed.

"Things just kind of snowballed there. It was just a tough situation."

Collaros's three fourth-quarter interceptions came while wearing the glove. But Winnipeg struggled all season against Toronto, losing both regular-season contests while surrendering 12 sacks and committing nine turnovers (four fumbles, two interceptions, three times on downs).

Lirim Hajrullahu's 14-yard field goal at 9:49 of the fourth put Toronto ahead 27-16. It followed DaShaun Amos's 45-yard interception return and misconduct penalty to Bomber Deatrick Nichols that put the Argos at the Winnipeg eight-yard line.

Arbuckle found Dejon Brissett -- the game's top Canadian -- on a 17-yard TD at 7:29. Robert Priester clinched the win with a 61-yard pick-six that put Toronto ahead 34-16 with 3:12 to play.

Carey scored on a four-yard run at 12:46 that followed Wynton McManis's 58-yard interception return.

Winnipeg's Brady Oliveira, the league's outstanding player and top Canadian this year, ran for 84 yards and a TD, scoring on a one-yard run before adding the two-point convert with less than a minute to play.

Prince Harry made a surprising pre-game appearance and received a nice reception from the energetic B.C. Place Stadium gathering of 52,349. The Duke of Sussex is promoting the Invictus Games — which were founded in 2014 — that will be held in Vancouver and Whistler, B.C., from Feb. 8-16.

It was a wild finish to the third and a start to the fourth. Winnipeg's Michael Ayers blocked John Haggerty's punt late in the third but the Bombers were flagged for loose ball interference, giving Toronto possession at its 23-yard line.

However, Willie Jefferson intercepted Arbuckle early in the fourth, returning it to the Toronto 30-yard line. Yet the Bombers could only muster Sergio Castillo's 23-yard field goal at 2:26 to pull to within 17-16.

Kevin Mital scored Toronto's other touchdown. Hajrullahu booted four field goals and four converts while Haggerty added a single.

Terry Wilson scored Winnipeg's touchdown. Castillo kicked the convert and three field goals.

Following the Jonas Brothers' halftime performance, Haggerty's 70-yard punt went for a single at 2:40 of the third to make it 10-10. Arbuckle put the Argos ahead 17-10 at 8:47 with a 17-yard TD pass to Mital, which was set up by Jack Cassar's recovery of Willie Whitehead's fumble while returning a punt at the Winnipeg 17.

It came a play after Jefferson forced Arbuckle to fumble during a sack but Toronto centre Peter Nicastro recovered.

Castillo's 40-yard field goal at 12:46 pulled Winnipeg to within 17-13. It was set up by Terrell Bonds' interception.

Two Hajrullahu field goals late in the second quarter cut Winnipeg's halftime lead to 10-9. Hajrullahu connected from 45 yards out at 14:46 following Benjie Franklin's interception.

Hajrullahu made a 35-yard kick at 12:50. Castillo's 20-yard field goal at 8:48 had stretched Winnipeg's lead to 10-3.

Wilson's three-yard run at 14:42 of the first put Winnipeg ahead 7-3. Hajrullahu opened the scoring with a 13-yard field goal at 7:02.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published No. 17, 2024.