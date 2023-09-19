Lions can become next CFL team to clinch playoff spot

Photo: The Canadian Press

TORONTO — The B.C. Lions have two shots to become the next team to clinch a CFL playoff berth.

B.C. (9-4) can cement a post-season berth Friday night with a road win over the Edmonton Elks (4-10). If the Lions drop that contest, they could secure a playoff spot Saturday night if the Montreal Alouettes claim a road victory over the Calgary Stampeders.

Both the Toronto Argonauts (11-1) and Winnipeg Blue Bombers (10-4) have already punched their post-season tickets. The Argos have also clinched top spot in the East Division.

Winnipeg would earn a home playoff date with a Lions victory and Saskatchewan loss to the Ottawa Redblacks, also on Friday night.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 19, 2023.