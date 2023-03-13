BC Lions offer ticket, bus packages for Interior and Island fans

Photo: Chuck Chiang

BC Lions fans who live in the Interior or on Vancouver Island now have a new way to watch their team.

For the first time, the BC Lions have launched a new six-game season ticket package for fans on Vancouver Island and in the Interior.

“We’re thrilled to provide our fans from the Island and Interior with increased accessibility to our home games,” said Lions president Duane Vienneau.

The packages consist of all six of the club's weekend 4 p.m. kickoffs at BC Place: the home opener June 17 vs. Edmonton, July 9 vs. Montreal, July 22 vs. Saskatchewan, August 12 vs. Calgary, August 26 vs. Hamilton and September 16 vs. Ottawa.

Ticket prices for the packages start at $220 for Interior Lions fans and $170 for Island fans. All packages include roundtrip bus transportation from Traxx Coach Lines and fans can depart from either Kelowna or Kamloops. Island fans will be picked up from both the Horseshoe Bay and Tsawwassen Ferry terminals for the journey to BC Place.

“The response for similar bus and ticket packages for last year’s Western Semi-Final was amazing and it gave us the idea that our fans from different regions of British Columbia would welcome a regular season package. The Lions truly are the province’s team.”

