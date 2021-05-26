Local cannabis worth trying

Photo: David Wylie/the oz.

5 great cannabis products made by Okanagan companies

You might be surprised to know that many top-tier legal cannabis products are from right here in the Okanagan.

Here are five cannabis products from local cannabis companies that are worth trying.

BLNT by BLK MKT

Canada’s first legal blunt comes in a solid glass container with an easy twist-off cap. The BLNT, an abbreviation for blunt, has one gram of Candy Rain (18.3% THC, Hybrid) inside a hemp wrap; blunts are rolled in a similar fashion to cigars.

Once out of the container, it has a nice heft. It’s beautiful, neat and tidy. It burns perfectly with tight grey-white ash. Full-flavoured, with a nice sweetness, this is a treat.

They’re about $15 each and worth it. The strain crosses Gelato and London Pound Cake. BLK MKT is under the umbrella of Kelowna-based GTEC.

Cherry Punch by Organnicraft

This Okanagan-grown Cherry Punch hits the nose every time you open the jar. Sweet and rich scents come off the tight and sticky flower.

They are beautifully trimmed. The effect is strong and mellow. A 23% THC Hybrid, it has total terpenes listed on the bottle as 3.49% — mainly made up of Myrcene, Caryophyllene, and Limonene, with some Ocimene and Pinene.

It’s grown indoors and hand-harvested in Vernon. It comes in a nice hefty recyclable jar that does a great job of keeping it from going too dry too quickly.

Gummies by Verse

The Sour Medley pack of gummies from Verse adds something new to cannabis edibles — a variety of flavours in one package. Five colourful gummies come in the bag, and each individual chew is 2mg of THC. Overall, they have a nice texture with an inviting sugar coating. The gummies were more candy-like in flavour than we’d expected. The five flavours are cherry, watermelon, blue raspberry, green apple, and tropical.

Verse soft chews also come in baked apple flavour. They were by far our favourite and tasted just like fresh apple pie. The gummies are made by LYF Edibles, located in Kelowna.

Peanut Butter MAC by BLK MKT

It’s as satisfying as peeling the seal off a new jar of peanut butter. The Peanut Butter MAC, another offering by BLK MKT, is smooth and nutty.

A cross between Peanut Butter Breath and Miracle Alien Cookies (MAC), this high-THC Indica-hybrid is premium priced. If you’re looking to treat yourself, this is worth it.

We got four beautiful, dense, sticky buds, trimmed with care, in our eighth. The hefty little glass jar protects the treasure inside, and a Boost humidity pack keeps it fresh.

Our lot was 23.54% THC, with 3.28% terpenes.

BC Black Cherry by Flowr

This 24.7% THC Indica is beautiful. Its smell and flavour are fruity, with some peppery notes. First impressions are important.

Flowr’s BC Black Cherry comes in a fancy blue glass container, and the bud inside is worthy of the vessel. Grown in the Okanagan, where cherries are a main crop, it’s fitting that Flowr got this strain so right.

Released at the crest of the cherry craze in the cannabis market, this Indica is sweet smelling and potent. When we first got it, the buds were dense and sticky. It has aged nicely.

All these reviews — and more — are featured in Issue 3 of the oz. magazine. Here’s where to pick up a print copy. https://okanaganz.com/oz/news/where-to-find-a-print-copy-of-the-oz-magazine/

