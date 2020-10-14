High on cannabis products

Photo: okanaganz.com

Almost every day more products are being added to the growing variety of cannabis products.

Here is another mish-mash of some of the latest legal cannabis products we’ve tried at the oz.

THC Kiss by THC BioMed

THC Kiss is a party on the inside and business on the outside.

The 10-mg cannabis shooter is one of the most delicious drinks on the market. It tastes and smells just like a smoothie. Its sweet guava flavour isn’t overpowered by the subtle bitterness of cannabis extract. There are only four grams of sugar per 30-ml bottle.

In contrast, the packaging is clinical. These drinks were first shipped to medical patients, and they look like a medical product. The distinct glass bottle is made by a company called MedLock, which specializes in pharmaceutical and cannabis compliant packaging.

There’s a lot of room for improvement in the Kelowna-company’s marketing department.

As for effect, the onset took only a few minutes and rose gently to its peak, which can take up to 1 1/2 hours. The company says it uses proprietary extraction methods it invented.

My biggest complaint is that I wish there was more of it because it’s tasty.

They cost about $6 a bottle.

Mollo 5 by Hexo

You can’t officially call Mollo 5 “cannabis beer,” but that’s really the best description.

Flavoured with malted barley and hops, Mollo 5 tastes like your generic non-alcoholic lager.

Made by Hexo, backed by Molson, cannabis brews are in the licensed cannabis producer’s wheelhouse.

For those who enjoy a cold one, this is spot on. While it’s not the best tasting beer, it opens up a whole new world of possibilities. There could be a craft cannabis beer revolution in the next few years with stouts, IPAs, sours, etc.

Cannabis is processed using CO2 extraction and infused into a 5 mg THC/5 mg CBD (1:1) option.

A 355 ml glass stubby bottle will set you back an average of $5.99 before taxes and deposit.

Each drink is 30 calories, overall less than a regular brew.

Be warned, it contains the equivalent of 5.07 grams of cannabis, which means if you have six on you, you are technically breaking the law by having more than 30 grams of cannabis at one time. (This is only while out in public. At home, you can have as many as you want.)

Kush Mints by Qwest

These provide one heck of a high.

I’m not normally a fan of cone-shaped pre-rolls. That said, Kush Mints by Qwest burn perfectly — and holy moly do they pack a hit.

Highly recommended by the owner of Lake Country Cannabis, this is one of the strongest joints I’ve ever smoked. At more than 28% THC, it’s a good idea to make sure you have nothing on your agenda for a while after huffing one of these down.

They are two to a box, individually packed in doobie tubes.

One went down deceptively easy before rocketing me to Mars.

Tropic Lemon by Verse Originals

This is the cocktail of vapes.

It goes down easy… too easy.

Verse Originals Tropic Lemon is a 0.3-gram, 510-cartridge filled with a sativa-dominant cannabis distillate with a terpene-rich blend.

It’s inspired by Lemon Jack and Tropic Thunder strains.

The light, clean taste is a nice blend of floral and citrus; while some lemon vapes can be overwhelmingly lemon, this one is balanced.

The mouthpiece of the 510-thread cart is comfortable and rounded.

It’s the lady gun of vapes, perfect to slot in your purse or pocket for a party.

The price is nice at $22.99.

This may be nit-picky, but it doesn’t say Tropic Lemon on the package. I had to look that up and make assumptions based on the flavour. Better labelling would be great to see in the future.

This is one of the white-label products made in Kelowna by The Valens Company.

