7 questions and answers about cannabis concentrates

Photo: BC Cannabis Stores Premium 5's THCA Diamonds are one of the concentrates available.

Cannabis concentrates are upon us as a new category of legal weed products begins to grow.

Here’s a Q&A on what’s in store…

What are concentrates?

Concentrates are a more intense way to use cannabis than hitting a joint or taking an edible. The high is unique, more of a rush.

How do I use concentrates?

A dab rig is commonly used to smoke concentrates, including rosin, shatter, diamonds and resin. Often a butane torch—similar to one a chef would blaze to make crème brûlée—is used to heat up the bowl before adding the concentrate. There are e-rigs available that eliminate the need for fire, but they are often pricier (and experienced dabbers would say less fun). There are lots of video tutorials online, like this one.

Where can I buy concentrates and accessories?

They are starting to appear in greater volume and variety at your local legal cannabis store. Many licensed cannabis shops also carry dab rigs and other tools needed for the process. Your neighbourhood head shop is also a great place to hunt for your perfect designer piece.

How much does it cost?

Partaking in this way does require an investment. The right tools include a torch, a rig, and a banger. Expect to shell out a couple hundred bucks. On top of that, concentrates themselves will set your back about $50 a pop (and up) from what’s currently available.

Should I be scared to try?

There is reason to approach dabs with reverence. A few people have taken hits too big and come back with their own war stories. This is worth a read.

What are some types of concentrates available?

A few available are: THCA Diamonds, a potent creation made from fresh frozen, single-strain, whole-buds and cured to produce crystalline diamonds; Hash Rosin, which uses a solventless extraction process with only heat and pressure; and, Live Resin Badder extracted via hydrocarbons from fresh frozen whole-buds making a cake-batter-like consistency.

Any final advice?

As the PSA goes, “What works for others may not work for you. Educating yourself and cautious experimentation will help you find your way.”

Email me at [email protected] with your dab story. Check out okanaganz.com.