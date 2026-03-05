Business News

Google suffers setback in fight against Canada's competition watchdog

Photo: The Canadian Press The Google logo is photographed at the Vivatech show in Paris, Thursday, June 15, 2023.

Google has suffered a setback in its fight against the country's competition watchdog, which has alleged the tech giant's hold on the online advertising world has caused harm.

The Competition Tribunal yesterday dismissed a constitutional challenge from Google relating to the broader case against the company.

Constitutional challenges question acts that could violate someone's rights or freedoms and often end up being precedent-setting.

In this case, Google's failed challenge took aim at a monetary penalty of up to $91 billion that the company would have to pay if the tribunal eventually sides with the Competition Bureau, which alleges the tech firm abused its dominant position in online advertising.

Google argued the fine is so big that it would violate the company's constitutional rights because it's akin to a criminal offence.

The Competition Bureau fought back, saying it has no jurisdiction to issue a fine that qualifies as a "true penal consequence."