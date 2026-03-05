Business News

Many Canadian women seeing limited pathways to promotions, according to study results

Photo: The Canadian Press The Bay Street financial district of Toronto is shown on Sunday Set. 8, 2024.

Many younger women in Canadian workplaces are facing career stagnation, according to new data, with a vast majority reporting no clear path to advancement and the need for upskilling.

Data from Fora: Network For Change, a nonprofit group focused on gender equity in the workforce, found that 93 per cent of Canadian women and gender-marginalized workers between the ages of 18 and 29 see no clear pathways to a promotion at their workplace. Additionally, 85 per cent said they do not feel professionally challenged or stimulated.

“These are the individuals that are being significantly impacted by the state of the economy, particularly around underemployment,” said Emma Asiedu-Akrofi, CEO of Fora.

According to Fora, the findings show that workforce participation rates alone do not comprehensively detail the health of the labour market for younger workers. Other preliminary findings showed that respondents expressed desires for career-specific training and mentorship, as well as referral pathways, clear advancement structures and living wages.

“There's not opportunities for young people to progress into leadership spaces. And when you compare that to their male counterparts, it’s even more so pronounced,” Asiedu-Akrofi said.

“The opportunity for promotion, the opportunity for increased salary, it's really being barred and prevented at that very early career stage for these young people, which then impedes and slows their progression of climbing into leadership.”

Other findings included that 51 per cent of those surveyd reported being stuck in entry-level positions.

Regarding the barriers to advancement, the study found that 94 per cent reported identity-based barriers to meaningful employment. Fifty-one per cent of respondents cited age as a barrier, 36 per cent cited gender, and 41 per cent cited race.

Asiedu-Akrofi said that while systemic barriers exist, there are actions individuals can take that may help advance their careers.

“That networking piece is critical through career development, as well as exploring opportunities for professional development in and outside of the job,” she said.

Having more established people in your network can help to unlock opportunities, Asiedu-Akrofi said.

“To have a sponsor there who can really champion you and bring you into those spaces and share your name and advocate for opportunities for promotion on your behalf is so important,” she said.

Asiedu-Akrofi also recommends employers examine promotion pipelines for entry level positions so that younger employees can understand the requirements for advancement.

“We are encouraging companies to take a critical look at their hiring practices to ensure that they have the promotional pathway clearly identified." She noted employment guidelines and pay equity as examples. Things like employment guidelines are identified, and that pay equity is very much in place,” she said.

She said missed promotions can negatively impact earning potential over a person's career.

“If they miss that first step into promotion, it slows the wage growth, it limits their access to stretch opportunities," Asiedu-Akrofi said, adding that the issue can compound over time.

The survey was conducted between November 2025 and February 2026 and looked at early career underemployment among young women and gender-marginalized youth across Canada. Gender marginalized individuals were defined as respondents who identified as transgender, non-binary or queer.

The full results of the study are set to be released later this month.