Telus announces new satellite service partnership with AST SpaceMobile

Photo: The Canadian Press Telus Corporation headquarters is seen in downtown Vancouver, on Thursday, January 19, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Telus Corp. says it has partnered with U.S.-based AST SpaceMobile Inc. in a deal that will bring about satellite-powered services to its customers.

As part of the deal, the Vancouver-based telecommunications firm will invest in ground-based satellite infrastructure and become a shareholder of AST SpaceMobile.

Telus did not specify what its investment would total or what its stake in AST SpaceMobile would amount to.

Nazim Benhadid, the chief technology officer at Telus, says the move will help eliminate connectivity gaps across Canada.

Telus says it is planning for customers to be able to use the satellite service beginning later this year.

In February, Telus announced its CEO Darren Entwistle will retire at the end of June and be succeeded by former CIBC chief executive Victor Dodig.