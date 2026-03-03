Business News

Wealthsimple becomes member of Swift payments system

Photo: The Canadian Press Wealthsimple's chief executive officer Michael Katchen is photographed at the company's Toronto office on Wednesday, July 30, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Wealthsimple says it has become a member of the Swift global financial messaging network as it looks to expand its money moving capabilities.

The financial platform says membership in the network will help make international money transfers more seamless and efficient, as well as allow end-to-end tracking visibility.

Swift is a global member-owned co-operative that supports wire transfers between more than 11,000 banking and securities organizations in more than 200 countries and territories.

Wealthsimple says it is still working through final technical integration and security certification with Swift as it looks to offer the service to clients starting this spring.

It says it is the first Canadian fintech to achieve membership in Swift.

Wealthsimple says it has more than three million customers and manages over $100 billion in assets.