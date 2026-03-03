Business News

Mideast war driving up Europe natural gas prices, highlighting Canada's potential

A chance for Canadian LNG

Photo: The Canadian Press Firefighters work as smoke rises outside a damaged warehouse in an industrial area in Al Rayyan, Qatar, following an Iranian strike, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo)

A researcher says the escalating war in the Middle East underscores the role Canada could play as a stable supplier of energy to Europe and Asia.

Gabriel Giguère, senior policy analyst at MEI, says recent geopolitical crises are firming up trading partners' interest in Canadian energy.

The think-tank has previously published a report saying Quebec has major strategic advantages as a potential site for a liquefied natural gas terminal serving European customers.

Natural gas prices in Europe have spiked almost 70 per cent since the U.S. and Israel began their assault on Iran on Saturday, with the conflict since spilling into several other countries in the region.

QatarEnergy, one of the world's top suppliers of LNG, halted production after its facilities were struck.

Tanker traffic has also ground to a halt in the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway connecting the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman through which 20 per cent of global LNG supplies traverse.