Bombardier still No. 2 business jet maker, but rival Gulfstream pulls farther ahead

Photo: The Canadian Press A Challenger jet is seen at Bombardier's manufacturing facilities in Dorval, Que., on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

A new report shows Bombardier Inc. held on to its position as the world’s second-largest business jet manufacturer by value in 2025, despite falling one plane short of rival Gulfstream Aerospace Corp.

The General Aviation Manufacturers Association study says the Montreal-based maker of luxury planes delivered 157 aircraft valued at a total of US$7.94 billion last year.

The result topped the 146 jets valued at US$7 billion that Bombardier churned out in 2024, and easily met its target of more than 150 — part of a global rise in business jet production.

However, the report says Gulfstream recorded a more than 20 per cent jump in billings to US$10.01 billion, widening its sales lead by value over Bombardier while also delivering one more plane with 158.

The figure marks the first time since 2020 that Gulfstream has surpassed Bombardier’s jet output, while the Canadian luxury plane maker has failed to rake in more money than its Savannah, Ga.-based competitor since 2012.

The report comes after the two companies found themselves at the centre of Donald Trump's latest broadside against Canadian industry when the U.S. president complained that Canada had failed to certify Gulfstream planes and threatened to tariff aircraft built north of the border.