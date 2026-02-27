Business News

Lululemon founder says board's response to his suggestions 'weak and insufficient'

Lululemon founder Chip Wilson speaks after announcing a $100 million donation to preserve and protect B.C.'s natural spaces through his Wilson 5 Foundation, in Vancouver, B.C., Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck Click here to view gallery Photo: The Canadian PressPhoto: The Canadian Press

The founder of Lululemon Athletica Inc. is continuing to pressure the retailer to shake up its board and processes.

Chip Wilson says in a new letter to Lululemon shareholders that it took the company's board 70 days to respond to the three director nominations and several other suggestions he made.

He called the response "weak and insufficient" because rather than heed his suggestions, the board expressed openness to making some unspecified director changes over several years.

Wilson says the board members have also indicated that they found several highly qualified director candidates who declined to join the board until the company's current proxy contest is resolved.

Lululemon did not immediately comment on the letter from Wilson, who left its board in 2015 and has since been estranged from the company, but remains a significant shareholder.

Wilson has been pushing Lululemon to make change since its CEO Calvin McDonald announced last year that he would depart in January. Wilson says under McDonald's tenure Lululemon's stock lost nearly half of its value.