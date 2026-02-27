287881
RecycleBC curbside recycling upgradeAdvertisement
Business News  

Lululemon founder says board's response to his suggestions 'weak and insufficient'

'Weak and insufficient'

Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press - Feb 27, 2026 / 7:25 am | Story: 601054

The founder of Lululemon Athletica Inc. is continuing to pressure the retailer to shake up its board and processes.

Chip Wilson says in a new letter to Lululemon shareholders that it took the company's board 70 days to respond to the three director nominations and several other suggestions he made.

He called the response "weak and insufficient" because rather than heed his suggestions, the board expressed openness to making some unspecified director changes over several years.

Wilson says the board members have also indicated that they found several highly qualified director candidates who declined to join the board until the company's current proxy contest is resolved.

Lululemon did not immediately comment on the letter from Wilson, who left its board in 2015 and has since been estranged from the company, but remains a significant shareholder.

Wilson has been pushing Lululemon to make change since its CEO Calvin McDonald announced last year that he would depart in January. Wilson says under McDonald's tenure Lululemon's stock lost nearly half of its value.

 

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
View Comments (1)


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.3350
Metalex Ventures0.0150
Russel Metals48.14-0.41
Decisive Dividend Corp7.690.03
Diamcor Mining0.010
GGX Gold Corp0.080
Rev Exploration Corp0.90.02
283749
280161
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin89973.96-2.67%
Ethereum2639.88-4.93%
Dash45.93-1.86%
Litecoin74.35-2.39%
Ripple1.85-3.75%
EOS0.1097+0.00%
Dogecoin0.1284-3.75%
Cardano0.3804-3.30%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
285307
Real Estate
5231121
2202
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$64,900
more details
288080
283237
Press Room
280727
286112