NASA moves its Artemis II moon rocket off the launch pad for more repairs

Artemis II needs repairs

Marcia Dunn, The Associated Press - Feb 25, 2026 / 6:57 am | Story: 600628

NASA moved its grounded Artemis moon rocket from the launch pad back to its hangar Wednesday for more repairs.

The slow-motion trek at Florida’s Kennedy Space Center was expected to take all day. The 322-foot (98-meter) Space Launch System rocket had spent a month at the pad ready for potential liftoff, but encountered a series of problems serious enough to require a return to the Vehicle Assembly Building, about 4 miles (6.4 kilometers) away.

Managers ordered the rollback over the weekend after the rocket’s helium pressurization system malfunctioned. Already delayed a month by hydrogen fuel leaks, the launch team had been targeting March for astronauts' first trip to the moon in decades. But now the Artemis II lunar fly-around by a U.S.-Canadian crew is off until at least April.

All four astronauts were at the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday night for President Donald Trump's State of the Union address as invited guests, since the flight delay means they no longer need to quarantine.

 

