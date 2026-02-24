Business News

Scotiabank reports rise in profits despite weakening in Canadian consumer credit

Photo: The Canadian Press A Scotiabank sign is shown on a shopping mall in Ottawa on Thursday, June 27, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Scotiabank reported a jump in first-quarter profits even as its Canadian banking segment showed rising financial stress for consumers.

The bank reported net income of $2.3 billion, up from $993 million in the same quarter last year when the bank took a $1.4 billion impairment charge related to the sale of some international divisions.

Chief executive Scott Thomson said on an analyst call Tuesday that the bank was moving forward on its strategic priorities "despite what remains a challenging operating environment."

Its Canadian banking division saw profits rise to $960 million in the quarter ending Jan. 31, up from $913 million last year, but the segment also showed signs of softness.

Provisions for potentially bad loans in Canadian banking rose seven per cent from a year earlier to $576 million, and up about 17 per cent from the previous quarter.

The bank also reported both business and personal loans in the segment down one per cent, while mortgage loans rose five per cent.

Gross impaired loan formations for Canadian retail climbed steadily throughout 2025, from $870 million in the second quarter to $1.11 billion in the first quarter of 2026.

"Impaired loan loss provisions remain elevated in line with our expectations, as we continue to operate in an environment of heightened macroeconomic uncertainty," said chief risk officer Shannon McGinnis on the call.

Mortgages were one source of struggling loans, especially those signed during the pandemic when interest rates were low and home prices were high, she said.

"That is a group that we are seeing having some stress," said McGinnis.

The issues are mostly contained to Ontario and more specifically the Greater Toronto Area, but the bank is still comfortable with its risk exposure, she said.

The bank is still working through vehicle loans issued during the pandemic and has a "strong focus on collections effectiveness" for the portfolio, said McGinnis.

The company is also seeing rising stress in credit card loans for younger clients given the job market.

But with unemployment trending down, and expected to continue to do so, the pressure should ease going forward even if it takes time, she said.

Scotiabank says its overall provision for credit losses was $1.18 billion for the quarter, up from $1.16 billion a year earlier.

The bank saw impaired loans drop elsewhere after it closed the sale of its Colombia, Costa Rica and Panama divisions, which had prompted the impairment charge last year.

And while Scotiabank has made Mexico a bigger focus recently, it is not directly affected by the flare up in gang violence in recent days, said Francisco Aristeguieta, group head of international and global transaction banking.

"We're not concerned at all in specific exposures in Mexico," he said.

Tourists and locals in multiple regions of Mexico were told to shelter in place to escape violence that erupted on Sunday after the death of a notorious cartel leader as part of a Mexican government operation.

And in January, 10 miners were kidnapped from a Canadian mining project in the country with five confirmed dead while the others are still missing.

Scotiabank has no vacation resort or resort operator exposure, nor is it actively participating in resource financing in the country, Aristeguieta said.

The fallout from violence on tourism and economic growth will be significant, but the crackdown on gang activity that sparked the recent flare-up is needed, he said.

"It is not short-term good news, but I think it is a necessary set of actions that the government is implementing for the long-term benefit of the country," he said.

"So we're going to go through some short-term volatility, but very much in line with what we want to see the country do in the long term, given our commitment to the country."

The Canadian federal government is also pushing for closer ties with Mexico as it looks to diversify its trade links, with Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc leading a large delegation to the country last week.

Scotiabank said its earnings in Mexico were up 45 per cent in the quarter from a year earlier driven by higher mutual fund and brokerage fee revenue.

Overall, Scotiabank's revenue totalled $9.65 billion in the quarter, up from $9.37 billion.

The bank said its profit amounted to $1.73 per diluted share for the quarter, up from 66 cents per diluted share in the same period a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Scotiabank says it earned $2.05 per diluted share in the quarter, up from $1.76 a year earlier.

The average analyst estimate had been for an adjusted profit of $1.95 per share, according to LSEG Data & Analytics.

Jefferies analyst John Aiken said the bank beat expectations both on its top line and from increased efficiency, even as provisions for credit losses came in higher than expected.

"While weakening domestic consumer credit provided a headwind, (Scotiabank) managed to earn through this," he said in a note.

International banking earned $717 million in net income attributable to equity holders, up from $651 million a year earlier, while global wealth management earned $481 million in net income attributable to equity holders, up from $407 million.

Global banking and markets earned $545 million in net income attributable to equity holders, up from $517 million.