Thomson Reuters says one million professionals using CoCounsel, shares soar

Photo: The Canadian Press A Thomson Reuters office sign is shown in Boston, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2009. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Eric J. Shelton

Shares of Thomson Reuters Corp. rose more than 10 per cent in trading Tuesday after the company said one million professionals are using its CoCounsel AI technology.

The shares were up $13.09 or almost 12 per cent at $123.93 in early afternoon trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

CoCounsel is the technology underlying the generative and agentic capabilities in the company's legal, tax, accounting, audit, risk, compliance and corporate solutions.

Thomson Reuters says the users are spread across 107 countries and territories.

Thomson Reuters chief executive Steve Hasker says professionals are deciding which AI they trust when their reputation and their clients' data are on the line.

He says CoCounsel is grounded in decades of authoritative content, validated by domain experts, and backed by a clear commitment that customer data remains theirs.