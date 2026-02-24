275103
Business News  

WestJet, Air Canada among Canadian airlines resuming service to Mexico

WestJet back to Mexico

The Canadian Press - Feb 24, 2026 / 6:08 am
WestJet passenger jets are shown parked at departure gates at the Calgary International Airport on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
Photo: The Canadian Press
WestJet passenger jets are shown parked at departure gates at the Calgary International Airport on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

Canadian airlines are flying in and out of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, today after widespread violence led them to temporarily suspend service since the weekend.

Air Canada, Air Transat, WestJet and Porter Airlines have all announced they will be resuming flights to and from the popular western Mexican resort city, with WestJet also offering service to Guadalajara and Manzanillo.

Tourists and locals in multiple regions of Mexico were told to shelter in place to escape violence that erupted on Sunday after the death of a notorious cartel leader as part of a Mexican government operation.

More than 26,000 Canadians in Mexico have registered with Ottawa.

Global Affairs Canada is still advising people to exercise a high degree caution in Mexico.

The agency says while there were no new security incidents as of Monday, there is a possibility of more to come in the following days.

 

