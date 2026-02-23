Business News

Loblaw looks to build 70 new stores in 2026, renovate 191 locations

Photo: The Canadian Press An attendant stands at the checkout, at a No Frills Grocery store in Toronto, Thursday, May 30, 2024.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. says it plans to spend $2.4 billion to expand and renovate its store network and supply chain capabilities this year as it looks to open 70 new stores.

The grocery and drugstore retailer says its plan includes 34 new Shoppers Drug Mart/Pharmaprix pharmacies and care clinics and 31 No Frills and Maxi stores.

The new stores will come as the company also renovates 191 stores.

The parent company of Loblaws and Shoppers Drug Mart is also expected to continue work on a new automated distribution centre in Caledon, Ont.

Loblaw said it is planning new stores across the country — four in Atlantic Canada, 15 in Quebec, 27 in Ontario and 24 in Western Canada.

It said the new locations, as well as the renovations, would create about 9,700 retail and construction jobs.

The spending is part of the company's five-year plan to spend $10 billion by 2030.

Loblaw is expected to report its fourth-quarter and full-year results on Wednesday.