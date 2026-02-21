Business News

Sobeys parent company Empire announces leadership changes

Photo: The Canadian Press A Sobeys grocery store is seen in Halifax on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Sobeys parent company Empire Co. Ltd. has rejigged several top leadership roles at the company.

The changes follow the promotion of Pierre St-Laurent to the job of chief executive at Empire late last year.

The grocer has appointed Luc L’Archevêque to the new role of chief customer officer. The move comes as chief marketing officer Sandra Sanderson prepares to retire in July.

It says L’Archevêque, who was chief merchandising officer at the company, has more than 25 years of experience working in the grocery industry.

Empire also appointed Julia Knox, the company's chief technology and analytics officer, as its new chief retail officer, in charge of the grocer's retail operations, supply chain and central kitchens. She will continue to lead the company's technology and transformation team for the next 12 months, before fully assuming the role of chief retail officer.

Empire says it has also expanded chief development officer Doug Nathanson's responsibilities to oversee its pharmacy, which it says has investment potential and untapped opportunities.