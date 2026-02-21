283238
280115
Business News  

Sobeys parent company Empire announces leadership changes

New leadership at Empire

The Canadian Press - Feb 20, 2026 / 5:38 pm | Story: 600081
A Sobeys grocery store is seen in Halifax on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Photo: The Canadian Press
A Sobeys grocery store is seen in Halifax on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Sobeys parent company Empire Co. Ltd. has rejigged several top leadership roles at the company.

The changes follow the promotion of Pierre St-Laurent to the job of chief executive at Empire late last year.

The grocer has appointed Luc L’Archevêque to the new role of chief customer officer. The move comes as chief marketing officer Sandra Sanderson prepares to retire in July.

It says L’Archevêque, who was chief merchandising officer at the company, has more than 25 years of experience working in the grocery industry.

Empire also appointed Julia Knox, the company's chief technology and analytics officer, as its new chief retail officer, in charge of the grocer's retail operations, supply chain and central kitchens. She will continue to lead the company's technology and transformation team for the next 12 months, before fully assuming the role of chief retail officer.

Empire says it has also expanded chief development officer Doug Nathanson's responsibilities to oversee its pharmacy, which it says has investment potential and untapped opportunities.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.1950
Metalex Ventures0.0150
Russel Metals47.5-0.23
Decisive Dividend Corp7.590.13
Diamcor Mining0.010
GGX Gold Corp0.080
Rev Exploration Corp0.69-0.03
283749
284840
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin93087.79-0.05%
Ethereum2693.74-0.05%
Dash47.91-0.62%
Litecoin75.59+0.00%
Ripple1.961+0.05%
EOS0.1122+0.00%
Dogecoin0.1369+0.73%
Cardano0.3882-0.26%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
285503
Real Estate
5214471
1075 Sunset Drive
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$420,000
more details
280563
268270
Press Room
280880
284485