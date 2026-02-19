Business News

Loblaw partners with Google to allow customers to shop through AI Mode and Gemini

Loblaw leans into AI

Photo: The Canadian Press The produce section of a Toronto Loblaws is seen on Friday, May 3, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. says it has partnered with Google to allow more shopping via artificial intelligence.

The grocer says consumers will be able to shop for food, beauty products and apparel directly through AI Mode on Google search and the tech giant's Gemini app.

Chief digital officer Lauren Steinberg says Loblaw sees agentic shopping — where AI assists people in researching, comparing and buying products — as a natural evolution of how customers want to shop.

The company says it is also expanding its use of Google Cloud's Vertex AI platform, which it has deployed in its core retail functions, such as its supply chain and store floor.

The announcement expands on the company's integration of AI into its business.

Last week, Loblaw announced it was integrating its PC Express grocery delivery app into OpenAI's chatbot ChatGPT, which allows consumers to brainstorm meal ideas, curate ingredient lists and buy suggested items.