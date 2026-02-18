Business News

Tim Hortons brings roll up to win cups back for foreseeable future

Canada's time-honoured tradition of rolling up the rim to win is being brought back for the foreseeable future.

Tim Hortons says its hot beverage cups with rims that can be unravelled to reveal prizes will be a fixture in its future Roll up to Win contests.

The annual promotion moved to a digital-only format during the COVID-19 pandemic to keep staff from having to handle rims gripped and sipped by customers.

The cups were revived during last year's contest, which also kept its digital component.

This year's contest will get under way on Feb. 23 at stores and on the Tims app.

It will mark the 40th anniversary of the promotion.