284021
279417
Business News  

Tim Hortons brings roll up to win cups back for foreseeable future

Roll up to win cups return

Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press - Feb 18, 2026 / 10:57 am | Story: 599671
A Tim Hortons store is reflected in a rain puddle as business goes on despite a wildfire risk in Fort McMurray, Alta., Thursday, May 16, 2024.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Photo: The Canadian Press
A Tim Hortons store is reflected in a rain puddle as business goes on despite a wildfire risk in Fort McMurray, Alta., Thursday, May 16, 2024.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Canada's time-honoured tradition of rolling up the rim to win is being brought back for the foreseeable future.

Tim Hortons says its hot beverage cups with rims that can be unravelled to reveal prizes will be a fixture in its future Roll up to Win contests.

The annual promotion moved to a digital-only format during the COVID-19 pandemic to keep staff from having to handle rims gripped and sipped by customers.

The cups were revived during last year's contest, which also kept its digital component.

This year's contest will get under way on Feb. 23 at stores and on the Tims app.

It will mark the 40th anniversary of the promotion.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
View Comments (3)


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.1950
Metalex Ventures0.0150
Russel Metals47.19-0.37
Decisive Dividend Corp7.46-0.01
Diamcor Mining0.010
GGX Gold Corp0.080
Rev Exploration Corp0.690
283748
285503
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin91094.79-1.14%
Ethereum2674.83-1.63%
Dash49.23-3.39%
Litecoin73.15-0.65%
Ripple1.962-2.53%
EOS0.1223+6.09%
Dogecoin0.1357-1.45%
Cardano0.3769-2.08%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
284555
Real Estate
5217584
9829 Crimson Road
4 bedrooms 4 baths
$924,900
more details
285305
285494
Press Room
285304
285167