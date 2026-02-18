283238
283526
Business News  

CIBC warns overstated housing starts mask economic weakness in Canada

Cracks in economy: CIBC

Craig Lord, The Canadian Press - Feb 18, 2026 / 10:02 am | Story: 599655
New homes are constructed in Ottawa on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Photo: The Canadian Press
New homes are constructed in Ottawa on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

CIBC is warning that cracks forming in the housing market will weigh on the economy as construction flags and homeowners keep a tighter grip on their wallets.

The bank says in a new report that the housing market is too soft to encourage builders to break ground on new homes at the pace needed to lift the economy and deliver a long overdue supply injection.

The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. said last month that housing starts rose 5.6 per cent in 2025, but CIBC deputy chief economist Benjamin Tal says those figures are outdated and often only count units where construction is well underway.

Falling property values in some parts of the country will also weigh on Canadians' perceptions of their own wealth and ability to borrow against their homes, which Tal says will push more households to save rather than spend.

He says lower home prices could be a boon for first-time buyers attempting to break into the housing market this year.

But Tal also warns that's not a long-term solution for affordability in the housing market and calls on all levels of government to work harder to cut the cost of buying a home if they want to deliver much-needed supply across Canada.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
View Comments (3)


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.20.01
Metalex Ventures0.0150
Russel Metals47.14-0.42
Decisive Dividend Corp7.490.02
Diamcor Mining0.010
GGX Gold Corp0.080
Rev Exploration Corp0.690
283749
284841
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin90892.34-1.36%
Ethereum2677.88-1.52%
Dash49.53-2.81%
Litecoin73.18-0.61%
Ripple1.978-1.74%
EOS0.1154+0.87%
Dogecoin0.1355-1.45%
Cardano0.3775-1.82%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
285306
Real Estate
5197661
2122 Hwy 95
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$125,000
more details
285304
268270
Press Room
280119
283778