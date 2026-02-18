Business News

Arbitrator settles flight attendant wages at Air Canada

Wage issue settled

Photo: The Canadian Press People protest outside Air Canada headquarters in Montreal, Sunday, Aug. 17, 2025, after the federal government intervened in the labour dispute between the airline and the union representing its flight attendants, ordering binding arbitration and operations to resume.

An arbitrator reviewing wages for flight attendants at Air Canada has finalized rates at the airline, bringing an end to the labour dispute that saw travel disrupted for thousands of people last summer.

The arbitrator maintained the rates agreed to in a tentative agreement for flight attendants at Air Canada's mainline, but bumped up the increase in the first year for those at Rouge.

The bargaining committee for the Air Canada component of the Canadian Union of Public Employees says it was not the outcome the union fought to achieve.

More than 10,000 Air Canada flight attendants went on strike last year and defied a back-to-work order until a deal was reached.

The flight attendants had voted over 99 per cent to reject Air Canada's final wage offer in September 2025. However, the union and the airline agreed at the time that the wage issue would be referred first to mediation and then, if no deal was reached, to arbitration.

The contract includes a 12 per cent salary increase this year for most junior Air Canada flight attendants and an eight per cent bump for more senior members in the first year of the contract. Rouge flight attendants will receive a 13 per cent increase in the first year of the deal, an increase of one percentage point from the initial tentative agreement.

The contract includes an increase of three per cent in the second year, 2.5 per cent in the third year and 2.75 per cent in the fourth for both Air Canada and Rouge flight attendants.