Toys "R" Us Canada to stop accepting gift cards after Monday

Photo: The Canadian Press Shoppers wait in line at a Toys 'R' Us store in Vaughan, Ont., on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan

If you have a Toys "R" Us Canada gift card, today is your last day to use it.

The toy store chain has said it will cease accepting gift cards after Monday.

The move is part of the creditor protection proceedings the beleaguered retailer began earlier in the month as it struggled to pay bills.

When it made the filing, court documents show the business had more than $36 million outstanding in gift card obligations.

A judge then allowed the company to cease accepting the cards after a 14-day period, which wraps Monday.

That judge has also given the retailer permission to liquidate more of its remaining 22 stores, if lease negotiations with landlords fail.