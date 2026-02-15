283238
Beijing drops visa requirement for Canadian tourists, business visitors to China

Visa requirements dropped

Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press - Feb 15, 2026 / 7:34 am | Story: 599350
Prime Minister Mark Carney meets with President of China Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China on Friday, Jan. 16, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Photo: The Canadian Press
Prime Minister Mark Carney meets with President of China Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China on Friday, Jan. 16, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

China is dropping its visa requirement for Canadian tourists and business visitors, after moves by Prime Minister Mark Carney to put relations with Beijing on a better footing.

China's Foreign Ministry says Canadians will no longer be required to get visas for 30-days stays, starting Tuesday until at least the end of this year.

A month ago, during his visit to Beijing, Carney said Chinese President Xi Jinping committed to visa-free access for Canadians, which China never confirmed.

For most Canadian tourists, entering mainland China currently requires a lengthy application process and roughly $140 in fees.

China has dropped visa requirements for other western nations in recent years as it tries to boost tourism following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beijing maintained a visa for Canadians and restricted how many Chinese tourism groups could visit Canada during a years-long diplomatic spat.

