Aircraft maker Bombardier says turnaround plan is now complete

Photo: The Canadian Press A Bombardier walks past a Challenger jet at their manufacturing facilities in Dorval, Que., on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026.

Bombardier Inc. reported higher profit and revenue during its latest quarter as it said its five-year turnaround was now complete.

"We have transformed the business, reinforced our competitive position, and established a clear and disciplined track record for growth, which will carry forward," said Eric Martel, Bombardier's CEO, on an earnings call Thursday.

The company launched the turnaround plan in 2021.

Going forward, Martel said he expects the business to be diversified and opportunistic due partly to its defence unit, which was established in 2022.

"Bombardier Defense continued to gain momentum on the global stage. As more nations strengthened their defence capabilities and turned to our solutions, we achieved record defence sales and further expanded our role as a trusted partner to governments all around the world," he said.

Bart Demosky, Bombardier's chief financial officer, said the defence business "took a giant leap forward last year," crossing a key threshold for revenue of US$1 billion.

Bombardier's combined services and defence segments accounted for 35 per cent of its total revenue last year, Demosky said, up about five per cent year-over-year.

In September of last year, Martel said the company was eager to grow its defence unit, seeing opportunities stemming from government procurement for Canada's military.

On Thursday, Bombardier Inc. reported a fourth-quarter profit of US$653 million, up from US$124 million in the same quarter a year earlier. The aircraft maker, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says the profit amounted to US$6.41 per diluted share for the quarter ended Dec. 31, up from US$1.16 per diluted share in the last three months of 2024.

Revenue totalled US$3.69 billion, up from US$3.11 billion a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Bombardier says it earned US$4.80 per share in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of US$3.01 per share a year earlier.

Bombardier's backlog stood at US$17.5 billion at Dec. 31.

During the fourth quarter, Demosky said the company achieved a record of 64 aircraft deliveries.

In its outlook, the company says it expects aircraft deliveries for 2026 to total more than 157, while revenue for the year is expected to be more than US$10 billion.

Earlier this month, Bombardier announced a deal to acquire Velocity Maintenance Solutions in a move that will expand its maintenance, repair and overhaul services in the United States. The company said the purchase bolsters its U.S. presence and supports its long-term commitment to providing operators with service coverage.

Demosky said the company is watching for other potential takeovers.

"We will also be monitoring for opportunistic M&A, focusing on the tuck-in variety," he said.

"The recently announced acquisition of Velocity fits this approach perfectly as a strategic acquisition that enhances our customer service offering and fits perfectly into our U.S. services expansion plans."