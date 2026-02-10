Business News
Olympic, Team Canada memorabilia up for grabs in latest Hudson's Bay auction
Memorabilia up for grabs
A signed Hudson's Bay Co. Team Canada opening ceremony parka from the 2006 Torino Olympic Winter Games is seen in this handout image from Heffel Fine Art Auction House. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout-Heffel Fine Art Auction House(Mandatory credit)
Fans of Canada's Olympic team are on the cusp of their own competition.
Heffel Fine Art Auction House's latest sale of Hudson's Bay treasures includes Canadian Olympic memorabilia.
Up for grabs in the auction starting today are Team Canada podium jackets signed by athletes, flag and torch bearer uniforms and several Olympic coats.
Team Canada shearling hats, luggage, coins, ball caps and scarves round out the Olympic pieces available.
Bidding for the items will happen on Heffel's website and wrap up on Feb. 19.
This is the third online auction Heffel has hosted to find new homes for HBC's artifacts. Also being sold in this auction are Barbie dolls, teddy bears and calendars the defunct retailer's collection.
