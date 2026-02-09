Business News

Flair Airlines names former Sunwing Airlines president Len Corrado as CEO

Photo: The Canadian Press Flair Airlines Capt. Ken Symonds inspects the outside of one of the company's Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft while parked at a gate at Vancouver International Airport, in Richmond, B.C., on Wednesday, April 17, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Flair Airlines has named former Sunwing Airlines president Len Corrado as its new chief executive officer.

He takes over the top job from Maciej Wilk, effective today.

WestJet acquired Sunwing in May 2023 and completed the integration of the airline in May 2025.

Flair board chair Jim Young says Corrado brings leadership experience and deep industry relationships that position him well to guide the airline through its next phase.

Wilk was named CEO at Flair in July last year after serving in the job on an interim basis for a year.

Flair flies to over 25 destinations across North America, including Canada, the U.S., Mexico, the Dominican Republic and Jamaica.