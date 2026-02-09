284383
281212
Business News  

Flair Airlines names former Sunwing Airlines president Len Corrado as CEO

Flair Airlines has a new CEO

The Canadian Press - Feb 9, 2026 / 11:29 am | Story: 598484
Flair Airlines Capt. Ken Symonds inspects the outside of one of the company's Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft while parked at a gate at Vancouver International Airport, in Richmond, B.C., on Wednesday, April 17, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Photo: The Canadian Press
Flair Airlines Capt. Ken Symonds inspects the outside of one of the company's Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft while parked at a gate at Vancouver International Airport, in Richmond, B.C., on Wednesday, April 17, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Flair Airlines has named former Sunwing Airlines president Len Corrado as its new chief executive officer.

He takes over the top job from Maciej Wilk, effective today.

WestJet acquired Sunwing in May 2023 and completed the integration of the airline in May 2025.

Flair board chair Jim Young says Corrado brings leadership experience and deep industry relationships that position him well to guide the airline through its next phase.

Wilk was named CEO at Flair in July last year after serving in the job on an interim basis for a year.

Flair flies to over 25 destinations across North America, including Canada, the U.S., Mexico, the Dominican Republic and Jamaica.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
Post a Comment


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.1750.01
Metalex Ventures0.01-0.01
Russel Metals49.850.46
Decisive Dividend Corp7.50.2
Diamcor Mining0.010
GGX Gold Corp0.090.01
Rev Exploration Corp0.69-0.03
283749
285045
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin95843.28-0.46%
Ethereum2885.93+0.88%
Dash49.28-3.22%
Litecoin74.41-0.21%
Ripple1.966+0.25%
EOS0.1129-8.15%
Dogecoin0.1298-1.51%
Cardano0.3662-0.81%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
281154
Real Estate
5223156
1181 Sunset Drive
0 bedrooms 1 baths
$358,000
more details
285305
268270
Press Room
285168