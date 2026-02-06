Business News

Unemployment rate drops to 6.5% in January despite 25,000 job losses: StatCan

Unemployment at 6.5%

Photo: The Canadian Press Workers inspect sheets of stainless steel after being pressed from coils, at Magna Stainless and Aluminum in Montreal on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025.

Statistics Canada says the economy shed 25,000 jobs in January but a drop in the number of people looking for work drove the unemployment rate down to 6.5 per cent in the month.

January’s job losses mostly came from the private sector and part-time work, and were largely concentrated among women aged 25 to 54.

Ontario bore the weight of job losses last month, particularly in the manufacturing sector.

StatCan said manufacturing shed 28,000 positions in January and is down roughly 51,000 jobs from a year earlier – before U.S. tariffs hampered the industry.

Also seeing losses were the education sector and the professional, scientific and technical services industry. There were some gains in the information, culture and recreation sector and the business, building and other support services industries to offset the losses.

January’s labour force survey marks the first net loss of jobs since August.

The unemployment rate fell from 6.8 per cent in December despite the job losses because fewer people were looking for work in January, StatCan said.

There were 12.4 million people aged 15 and older outside the labour force in January, according to the agency, up 2.7 per cent year-over-year.

Of those, 34,000 people, or 0.3 per cent, were deemed discouraged workers – those who don’t believe there’s work out there that fits their skills. This proportion is up a tenth of a percentage point from a year ago.

StatCan said the unemployment rate for young workers aged 15 to 24 dropped half a percentage point in January as fewer youth searched for work. The share of youth who reported their main activity as attending school was up 2.2 percentage points year-over-year.

StatCan’s additional surveys last month suggested a growing share of workers in industries dependent on U.S. trade are considering a career move in the coming year.

Some 5.4 per cent of permanent core-aged employees in sectors reliant on U.S. demand for Canadian exports were planning to leave their jobs in the next year, up 1.5 percentage points year-over-year.

Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem said in a speech Thursday that he expects an "uneven" recovery in the labour market this year as some sectors and occupations see gains but others face slower improvement.

The central bank held its benchmark interest rate steady at 2.25 per cent last week. Its next decision is set for March 18.