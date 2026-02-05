CP NewsAlert: Ottawa to relaunch EV rebates program in 2 weeks with new auto strategy
EV rebate program relaunch
Canadians looking to buy a new electric vehicle will be able to access federal rebates again starting Feb. 16.
Prime Minister Mark Carney is announcing a suite of new electric vehicle policies today, including scrapping the EV sales mandate and replacing it with new emission standards.
Ottawa will also offer $5,000 toward the cost of a new EV and $2,500 toward plug-in hybrids, but the rebates will decrease every year until they're phased out after 2030 — or until the money for the program runs out.
The government is earmarking $2.3 billion for the program over five years and has set a target of putting 840,000 new EVs on the road.
The rebates will only apply to vehicles which cost less than $50,000 and are imported from a country with a free-trade agreement with Canada — meaning the Chinese EVs Ottawa is allowing into the country won't be eligible for the rebates.
Canadian-made EVs, which right now include only the Dodge Charger and the Chrysler Pacifica, are exempt from the $50,000 cap.
