Carney says 'inequalities persist' in speech marking Black History Month

Photo: The Canadian Press Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks to guests at the Black History Month event at the Museum of History in Gatineau, Que. Wednesday, Feb 4, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Prime Minister Mark Carney says the history of Black Canadians is one of "injustice met with perseverance."

Speaking at an event marking 30 years of Black History Month in Canada, Carney said that while Canadian principles now celebrate diversity, the country hasn't always lived up to that promise.

He acknowledged in his speech tonight at the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau, Que., that slavery existed in the colonies that would become Canada and even when that dark period ended, segregation did not.

Carney says "inequalities persist" today with Black entrepreneurs underrepresented as business owners in Canada.

He says Ottawa is committing to empowering Black Canadians, and he ended his speech by thanking attendees at the federal government's reception for including him in that mission.

Jean Augustine, Canada's first Black female member of Parliament and the person who introduced legislation in the House of Commons recognizing February as Black History Month, spoke before Carney and called on the crowd to "carry forward the legacy of inclusion and justice."