Business News

Bell Media says 60 positions impacted by layoffs amid transformation to digital media

Photo: The Canadian Press Bell Canada head office is seen on Nun's Island in Montreal on Aug. 5, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Bell Media says it laid off 60 people as it transforms its digital media business.

Sara McLaren, director of communications at Bell Media, says that no newsgathering or reporting roles were impacted.

Meanwhile, Unifor said in a news release that on Wednesday, the layoffs impacted 20 of its members and included 11 journalists across Toronto, North Bay, Ont., Halifax and Calgary.

Unifor said traffic co-ordinators, schedulers and promotional co-ordinators were also affected.

Lana Payne, national president at Unifor, says in the release that expanding journalist tax credits to include broadcasters could have prevented the job losses.

In November of last year, BCE Inc. moved to eliminate 650 manager positions at Bell, along with around 40 jobs at Bell Media.

"The roles are predominantly in corporate departments and are a continuation of changes that began last November," McLaren said in the statement.

Payne said that the union will stand with its media members following the layoffs and that "These cuts strike at the heart of Canadian journalism."