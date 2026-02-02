268271
282925
Business News  

Musk joins his rocket and AI businesses into a single company before an expected IPO this year

Musk ready to go public

The Associated Press - Feb 2, 2026 / 2:57 pm | Story: 597449
FILE - Elon Musk attends a memorial for conservative activist Charlie Kirk, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, File)
Photo: The Canadian Press
FILE - Elon Musk attends a memorial for conservative activist Charlie Kirk, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, File)

Elon Musk is joining his space exploration and artificial intelligence ventures into a single company before a massive planned initial public offering for the business later this year.

His rocket venture, SpaceX, announced on Monday that it had bought xAI in an effort to help the world’s richest man dominate the rocket and artificial intelligence businesses. The deal will combine several of his offerings, including his AI chatbot Grok, his satellite communications company Starlink, and his social media company X.

Musk has talked repeatedly about the need to speed development of technology that will allow data centers to operate in space, a goal that may become easier in the combined company.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
Post a Comment


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.170
Metalex Ventures0.0150
Russel Metals48.80.55
Decisive Dividend Corp7.110.05
Diamcor Mining0.010
GGX Gold Corp0.085-0.01
Rev Exploration Corp0.7-0.06
283749
280530
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin107956.04+2.74%
Ethereum3213.78+3.75%
Dash60.6+1.13%
Litecoin82.16+2.97%
Ripple2.222+2.35%
EOS0.1302+4.84%
Dogecoin0.1481+3.49%
Cardano0.4099+4.86%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
281213
Real Estate
5213363
#704, 1947 Underhill Street
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$599,000
more details
281373
280814
Press Room
280923
281819