284382
282089
Business News  

Vancouver-based Vizsla Silver Corp. reports 10 people 'taken' from Mexican mine site

B.C. firm's mine staff 'taken'

The Canadian Press - Jan 29, 2026 / 1:51 pm | Story: 596826
A Mexican flag waves at a camp outside of the country's Senate building in Mexico City, Thursday, July 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Photo: The Canadian Press
A Mexican flag waves at a camp outside of the country's Senate building in Mexico City, Thursday, July 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

A Vancouver-based mining company says 10 people have been "taken" from a mine site in Mexico.

Vizsla Silver Corp. says the "security incident" happened at its Panuco project site, a gold and silver mining operation in Concordia, Mexico in the state of Sinaloa.

The company says information about what occurred is limited as it remains under investigation.

Vizsla Silver says in a statement that local authorities have been informed and the company's crisis management and security response teams have been "actively engaged."

It says the first priority is the safety and wellbeing of people involved and activities at the mine have been suspended temporarily as a precaution.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
Post a Comment


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.170
Metalex Ventures0.0150
Russel Metals48.56-0.15
Decisive Dividend Corp7.110.07
Diamcor Mining0.010
GGX Gold Corp0.1-0.04
Rev Exploration Corp0.75-0.06
282078
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin113870.02-5.71%
Ethereum3798.63-6.69%
Dash73.29-7.24%
Litecoin89.09-4.94%
Ripple2.441-5.46%
EOS0.1364-8.07%
Dogecoin0.1576-7.07%
Cardano0.4522-7.00%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
279901
Real Estate
5213133
1255 Raymer Ave
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$569,900
more details
282980
Press Room
280810
279943