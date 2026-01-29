Business News

Vancouver-based Vizsla Silver Corp. reports 10 people 'taken' from Mexican mine site

Photo: The Canadian Press A Mexican flag waves at a camp outside of the country's Senate building in Mexico City, Thursday, July 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

A Vancouver-based mining company says 10 people have been "taken" from a mine site in Mexico.

Vizsla Silver Corp. says the "security incident" happened at its Panuco project site, a gold and silver mining operation in Concordia, Mexico in the state of Sinaloa.

The company says information about what occurred is limited as it remains under investigation.

Vizsla Silver says in a statement that local authorities have been informed and the company's crisis management and security response teams have been "actively engaged."

It says the first priority is the safety and wellbeing of people involved and activities at the mine have been suspended temporarily as a precaution.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.