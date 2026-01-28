Business News

Air Canada and Unifor begin contract talks for the airline's customer service agents

Photo: The Canadian Press Seen through a barrier with an Air Canada logo on it, passengers check in for an international Air Canada flight at Vancouver International Airport, in Richmond, B.C., on Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Air Canada and the union representing its customer service agents, who work at airports and call centres, have begun contract talks.

Unifor says it has opened collective bargaining on behalf of its nearly 6,000 members working at Air Canada locations across the country.

Tammy Moore, president of Unifor Local 2002, says the workers deserve improved wages, predictable schedules, and working conditions that allow them to do their jobs properly.

Unifor's current contract with Air Canada expires on Feb. 28.

The contract talks follow a labour dispute between Air Canada and its flight attendants last year.

The airline was forced to cancel flights and disrupt the plans of travellers after more than 10,000 Air Canada flight attendants went on strike in August 2025.