B.C. fusion company to go public after major cash injection

Fusion firm going public

Photo: Stefan Labbé. Completed in February 2025, General Fusion says its Lawson Machine 26 (LM26) fusion test machine will prove the company can reach ignition, where the machine releases more energy than it consumes.

A B.C. company racing to prove its fusion technology says it will combine its business with a special purpose acquisition company in a transaction that could provide it up to US$335 million in new funding.

On Friday, General Fusion said it had entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. III—part of a family of investment entities based in Dallas, Texas, focused on energy and decarbonization.

Also known as “blank cheque” companies, special purpose acquisition companies are formed to raise capital through an initial public offering (IPO) in order to acquire or merge with an existing private company and take it public.

By merging with Spring Valley III, General Fusion has a path to avoid a lengthy IPO process and quickly get listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker GFUZ.

Merger comes amid soaring investment in fusion

The merger comes as investment into fusion technology soars. In November 2025, the Fusion for Energy Observatory published an unexpected update to its inaugural report after a spike in funding pushed global fusion investment to more than US$15 billion, from US$11.6 billion only a few months earlier. The update found 77 fusion companies were pursuing the technology worldwide.

Unlike nuclear fission, which releases energy by splitting atoms, fusion is achieved by smashing atomic particles together in the same way energy is made in a star. Inside our sun, an immense gravitational field crushes super-heated hydrogen atoms together, producing helium and massive amounts of heat and energy in the process.

Without the gravity of a star, however, scientists on Earth have turned to super-heated plasma—a hot cloud of ionized gas— in a multi-decadal attempt to recreate those conditions.

Some have used high-energy lasers to try to force the plasma atoms together, while others have turned to immensely powerful super magnets.

A spherical water compressor used to test General Fusion’s piston and liquid metal compression technology. | General Fusion

​General Fusion’s still unproven solution—what it describes as the “diesel engine” of fusion—uses a vast array of pistons to rapidly collapse a liquid lithium chamber. As it’s compressed, the plasma particles are forced together and fuse, releasing vast amounts of energy, the thinking goes.

The process is reset and repeated once per second like a piston engine, with the energy producing steam that drives a turbine to make electricity.

General Fusion says a single full-sized machine is designed to replace the heat source in a traditional power plant and will produce enough energy to one day power more than 100,000 homes without the risk of pollution or a runaway nuclear meltdown.

The unproven technology has faced significant funding shortfalls, and over the past year, has left the future of the B.C. company in doubt.

General Fusion could be listed on Nasdaq by mid-2026

Spring Valley III raised US$230 million in September 2025 from its own investors based on the group’s track record and before they knew which company would be targeted in a merger. That money could be available to General Fusion should the investors choose not to redeem their shares.

The merger provides a more certain funding source through a US$105-million PIPE deal—a private investment in public equity where institutional investors agree to privately buy a large block of shares at a set price.

Megan Wilson, General Fusion’s chief strategy officer, said the money positions the company to keep pursuing its goal of creating the world’s first fusion power plant.

“We are in a good position,” said Wilson. “This is an incredible vote of confidence in General Fusion’s technology.”

It's not clear who the latest institutional investors are, and Wilson said their identities will be disclosed in filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, with shareholders voting on the process at a later date.

The company is looking to close the merger and get listed on the Nasdaq by mid-2026, she added.

The merger would bring General Fusion public at a projected value of about $1 billion, said Spring Valley chairman and CEO Chris Sorrells in an investor call Thursday.

Over 30 years, Sorrells said Spring Valley’s board members and sponsors have been involved in seven SPAC mergers and over 50 transactions involving energy and decarbonization companies.

Sorrells pointed to mergers involving a renewable diesel company eventually sold to Chevron, as well as NuScale Power, an Oregon-based company that designs and markets small modular nuclear reactors.

In every case, Sorrells said that his group does not bring companies public without two years or more of cash and third-party validation from institutional investors through a PIPE.

“This deal checks both boxes…” said Sorrells. “We believe the company is coming to market at a very attractive valuation compared to its peers and most importantly is properly capitalized.”

After rocky year, General Fusion sees financial fortunes turn

The deal comes after a tumultuous year for General Fusion.

Founded in 2002 by chief scientist Michel Laberge, the company has grown to more than 100 employees working out of a 100,000-square-foot test facility in Richmond, B.C.

Over the years, it had received financial backing from the Canadian government and formed partnerships with the U.K. Atomic Energy Authority and the U.S. Department of Energy.

By early 2025, the B.C. company assembled and began testing its half-size LM26 fusion test reactor at a warehouse near Vancouver International Airport.

General Fusion says its technology is designed to rapidly scale into a commercial power plant. First, it needs to prove that it works.

That starts with raising the temperature of plasma inside the reactor, first to 10 million degrees Celsius, and then 100 million degrees at some point this year.

By 2027, the company’s timeline seeks to prove the machine can release more energy than it consumes. And by 2035, General Fusion says it seeks to have a working power plant.

That work slowed in May 2025 when a lack of investment forced the company to scale back experiments and lay off more than a quarter of its workforce.

At the time, CEO Greg Twinney told Business in Vancouver a cooling investment climate and uncertainty from U.S. President Donald Trump’s multiple rounds of tariffs had roiled global capital markets, and caused many investors to avoid taking the same risks they used to. The CEO said the company needed to fill a US$125-million funding gap.

That gap began to close in last summer when General Fusion raised US$22 million through a group of Canadian and U.S. investors. Last month, the company quietly raised another $51 million from a group of 67 investors through a “simple agreement for future equity,” or SAFE—an increasingly popular, though still relatively novel, financing instrument to help startups raise seed-stage capital.

Fusion race underway

Should the latest merger proceed without problems, it could more than triple the funds General Fusion said it would need to advance its technology.

“We are approaching key industry-recognized technical milestones that have the potential to redefine the competitive landscape for fusion and energy,” said Twinney in Thursday’s investor call.

Twinney said governments across North American, the European Union and Asia are involved in a global race to commercialize fusion. It comes at a time, he said, when threats from climate change are growing and electricity consumption is being driven higher by widespread electrification and new data centres built to fuel the development of artificial intelligence.

Wilson is attempting to navigate that shifting landscape as General Fusion's chief strategy officer.

Before coming to the B.C. company, she worked as a U.S. Navy nuclear officer who operated fission reactors at sea before going into the private sector with the defence and energy company Babcock and Wilcox.

“Fundamentally, I am a fission geek and have been a fusion skeptic for most of my career,” she told investors.

General Fusion's focus on a practical fusion power plant was the first to convince her the technology was possible. The latest investment, she says, shows she's not the only one.

General Fusion developing agreements with potential customers

So far, Wilson said the company has engaged with 13 potential end users across Canada, the U.S., Europe and Asia who are all interested in partnering should their fusion design prove successful. Together, they have formed a market development advisory committee.

Four of those are in Canada. They include FortisBC, BC Hydro, and two nuclear energy providers—Ontario Power Generators and Bruce Power.

Bruce Power, which operates a major nuclear power plant on the shores of Lake Huron, has also signed a memorandum of understanding with General Fusion to evaluate development of a fusion power plant in Ontario, Wilson added.

The CSO said nuclear power providers are well-positioned with existing infrastructure to be early hosts of fusion technology. But they are far from the only utilities and power companies interested in the promises of fusion.

“I can’t speak for BC Hydro,” added Wilson. “But in general, what we see from those who have chosen to engage with us is that they are seeing significant increasing demand in base load electricity.”

“They are interested in the value that clean power can offer.”