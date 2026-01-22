Business News

Lululemon founder blames board for latest problems with Get Low line of clothing

Lululemon board blamed

Photo: The Canadian Press Shoppers enter Lululemon Athletica's store on Robson Street during it's grand opening in downtown Vancouver, B.C., on Thursday August 21, 2014.

Lululemon founder Chip Wilson blamed the company's board of directors for the latest problems with one of the retailer's new lines of workout wear.

In a posted on LinkedIn, Wilson, who is seeking to make changes to the company's board, says Lululemon has lost its way as a leader in technical apparel.

Lululemon recently pulled its Get Low collection of leggings, tights and tank tops from its website after customers complained products in the collection were ill-fitting and too sheer.

The problems followed issues with the company's Breezethrough line of clothing in 2024.

Wilson's comments come as Lululemon looks for a new CEO with the departure of Calvin McDonald from the top job set for the end of this month.

Wilson, who remains a large shareholder in the company, has nominated three director candidates for Lululemon's board, saying the search for McDonald's replacement should be led by new, independent directors.