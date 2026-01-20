277731
Lululemon pulls Get Low line from website after customer feedback

Jan 20, 2026
A Lululemon store is pictured in Toronto, Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Laura Proctor
Lululemon Athletica Inc. says it has pulled one of its workout lines from its website after receiving consumer feedback.

The Vancouver-based retailer says online sales of the Get Low collection of leggings, tights and tank tops have been temporarily paused.

Lululemon says the pause will help it better understand some initial customer feedback it received about the products.

While Lululemon has not said what was contained in the customer feedback, social media commenters have suggested some of the items were see-through and fit poorly.

Lululemon says the Get Low line was meant to give wearers a sculpted look and feel weightless while training.

It will continue to sell the line at its North American stores while it plots Get Low's return to e-commerce channels.

