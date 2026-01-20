282425
282308
Business News  

Severe weather caused more than $2.4B in insured losses in 2025: insurance bureau

$2.4B in insured losses

The Canadian Press - Jan 20, 2026 / 8:33 am | Story: 595207
A damaged backyard shed in Peterborough, Ont., Friday, April 11, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Drost
Photo: The Canadian Press
A damaged backyard shed in Peterborough, Ont., Friday, April 11, 2025. 

The Insurance Bureau of Canada says insured damages caused by severe weather last year topped $2.4 billion.

The bureau says the March ice storm in Ontario and Quebec topped the list of most expensive weather events in 2025, followed by May wildfires in Flin Flon, Man., and La Ronge, Sask., and storms across the Prairies in August.

According to Catastrophe Indices and Quantification Inc., 2025 is the tenth costliest year on record for weather-related losses in Canada.

IBC chief executive Celyeste Power says annual costs related to severe weather surpassing a billion dollars have become the norm compared with two decades ago when insured losses seldom crossed the $500 million per year level.

She says the shift means the country needs to rethink how it builds, plans and restores communities.

The agency says Canada's annual insured damages due to severe weather between 2006 and 2015 totalled $14 billion, adjusted for inflation. That nearly tripled to $37 billion between 2016 and 2025.

 

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
View Comments (1)


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.160
Metalex Ventures0.0150
Russel Metals47.22-0.38
Decisive Dividend Corp7.01-0.01
Diamcor Mining0.010
GGX Gold Corp0.050
Rev Exploration Corp0.74-0.04
282078
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin124165.21-3.45%
Ethereum4148.25-6.28%
Dash98.29-6.13%
Litecoin94.18-4.15%
Ripple2.635-4.39%
EOS0.151-5.03%
Dogecoin0.1715-4.46%
Cardano0.4863-5.08%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
282434
Real Estate
5224038
4239 4th Avenue
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$949,900
more details
280563
282667
Press Room
277730
275997