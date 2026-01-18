Business News

Vancouver conference aims to unite Indigenous tech community

Photo: Paige Weir Creative Shauna McAllister, sales lead for Indigenous majority-owned company R8dius, is shown in this undated handout photo. McAllister is participating in the inaugural Indigenous Tech Conference in Vancouver, which aims to connect Indigenous professionals in the technology industry.

For Shauna McAllister, working at Canadian technology companies as a Cree and Métis woman meant she was often the only Indigenous person in the room.

"When it comes to being an individual who is proud of their identity and wants to incorporate that into their work, that can be very lonely," McAllister, a sales lead for Indigenous majority-owned company R8dius told The Canadian Press.

But she and others are hoping to change that by participating in an inaugural conference bringing together hundreds of Indigenous technology professionals in Vancouver in the coming week.

The Indigenous Tech Conference, organized by the Indigenous Tech Circle, is set to take place on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Indigenous Tech Circle founder and CEO Ryan St. Germaine said the conference aims to connect people in an industry that can often feel isolating as an Indigenous person.

"It's now not so lonely to be Indigenous in big tech," St. Germaine said. "There is a group of technology professionals in Canada, who also happen to be Indigenous, that are leading the way and have created a foundation for future generations."

The conference connects attendees with more than 250 technology workers, founders and investors for panel discussions, mentorship and funding opportunities.

Those opportunities aren't always equally available to Indigenous people, McAllister and St. Germaine pointed out.

McAllister said she's never had an Indigenous mentor herself, but is excited to act as one to Indigenous youth during the conference and show them it's possible to excel in a Canadian tech career while keeping true to their identities.

"We are human beings and you can't just leave your indigeneity at the door when you start your work, because that is who you are," she said.

For example, McAllister said many Indigenous people have a unique connection to storytelling they could bring to the workplace.

"Indigenous people are orators. Our histories are oral. We love telling stories and being able to take that skill, talent, and adapt it to a work environment is really truly important," she said.

St. Germain said many Indigenous-led ventures aren't getting their piece of the pie when it comes to investment opportunities, which makes it difficult to grow.

That's why the conference is hosting a competition that will award a $50,000 investment prize to an Indigenous-led startup.

The finalists include a company providing AI-powered technology for the forestry sector; a data intelligence platform providing information on First Nations in Canada; and brands offering streetwear apparel, savoury protein bars and small-batch craft sodas.

The prize connects Indigenous angel investors with up-and-coming Indigenous startups.

"These are your aunties, uncles and cousins that you're investing in or who are starting companies. We need to be on the same side of the table, creating pathways towards generational wealth together," St. Germaine said.

While the Vancouver conference is aiming to make connections and push Indigenous-led companies forward, there's more the Canadian tech industry at large can do to improve things for Indigenous people, McAllister said.

She noted how many U.S. companies, some of which have offices in Canada, rolled back their diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives amid restrictions and federal funding cuts made by President Donald Trump.

Inclusion is important for Indigenous people to see themselves in the careers they strive for, McAllister said.

"You don't see your cousin working in a tech job. You don't see the woman down the street working in a tech job. You don't see people on the rez working in a tech job. Because there's no representation," she said. "You challenge yourself, 'Am I capable? Am I qualified? Will I be accepted?'"

"The Indigenous tech industry or the tech industry as a whole needs to understand that there's quality, there are quality people out there with quality skills," she said.