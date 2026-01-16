280817
Business News  

CMHC says housing starts totalled 259,028 in 2025, up 5.6 per cent from 2024

Housing starts up from 2024

The Canadian Press - Jan 16, 2026 / 6:01 am | Story: 594561
An aerial view shows carpenters building a log home made from white pine in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Que., on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi
Photo: The Canadian Press
An aerial view shows carpenters building a log home made from white pine in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Que., on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025.  

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says housing starts in 2025 rose 5.6 per cent compared with 2024, boosted by new rental housing construction.

The national housing agency says starts totalled 259,028 last year, up from 245,367 a year earlier.

The result came as the seasonally adjusted annual rate of starts in December amounted to 282,439 units, up 11 per cent from 254,625 in November.

The annual pace of rural starts was estimated at 12,271 units in December.

Actual housing starts in December in centres with a population of 10,000 or greater totalled 20,716 units, up from 16,531 units in December 2024.

The six-month moving average of the seasonally adjusted annual rate of total housing starts in Canada was 264,428 units in December, down from 264,716 in November.

 

