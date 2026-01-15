Business News

Late snowfall drives 20% drop in Vail Resorts visits during early 2025-26 ski season

Vail ski hills struggling

Photo: Megan Lalonde Whistler Blackcomb is owned by Vail Resorts.

Vail Resorts is reporting a significant downturn in skier visits and revenue across its North American mountain resorts—including Whistler Blackcomb—amid one of the weakest early snow seasons in decades.

From the start of the 2025-26 season through Jan. 4, total skier visits were down 20 per cent compared to the same period last year, according to a Jan. 15 press release. Lift revenue fell 1.8 per cent, while ski school and dining revenue dropped 14.9 and 15.9 per cent, respectively.

"We experienced one of the worst early season snowfalls in the western U.S. in over 30 years, which limited our ability to open terrain and negatively impacted visitation. [Snowfall] at our western U.S. resorts for November and December was approximately 50 per cent below the historical 30-year average,” said Vail CEO Rob Katz in the release.

Whistler Blackcomb, which opened with limited terrain on Nov. 21, is one of several Vail Resorts locations that saw “a slower start” thanks to December’s below-average snowfall, according to the company's metrics. But Whistler, along with Vail Resorts' Tahoe location, "improved with significant snowstorms over the holiday period, which enabled [the resort] to greatly expand terrain," according to the release.

Katz noted not all locations underperformed.

“Early season conditions at our eastern U.S. ski areas were strong, which provided a partial offset to the broader weather headwinds and highlights the benefit of our geographically diverse network of resorts," he said.

Despite improved holiday conditions, Vail Resorts warned resort-reported earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the year will likely fall just below the low end of a $842 million to $898 million projection for the year, assuming performance rebounds by Presidents’ Day weekend in mid-February.

The company’s earnings outlook for the rest of the ski season assumes normal weather conditions, typical passholder use, a steady economic environment and consistent foreign exchange rates.

"The recent weather variability has reinforced our commitment to our advance commitment [pre-sales] strategy and the investments we have made in our resorts and our employees to deliver on the guest experience,” Katz added. “I'm proud of the team's resilience, and exceptional execution that delivered strong guest satisfaction scores season to date, despite the significant weather challenges."

The release notes the data is “interim [and] subject to fiscal quarter end review and adjustments.”